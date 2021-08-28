A memorial service for Sandra Lynn Ehn (Haggerty), 50, formerly of Killeen, was held Saturday at Northside Chapel in Roswell, Georgia.
Mrs. Ehn died Aug. 22, 2021, in Roswell, Georgia.
She was born July 16, 1971.
An avid lover of reading and always wanting to learn more, Sandra enjoyed her life at its maximum until she passed away.
Known for being generous, caring, and giving, Sandra lived a full life.
Sandra spent most of her youth in Killeen. She enjoyed her high school years playing both the flute and piccolo in the Killeen High School Band, graduating from Killeen High School.
Sandra then continued her education at the University of Houston, where she studied accounting.
After graduating, she pursued a career in her major and was a senior revenue manager at Agilysys.
When not working, she enjoyed going to the beach, exploring the back roads of America, and spending time with her husband.
Survivors include her loving husband, David Ehn; her parents, Cindy and Phil Haggerty; her sister, Terri Haggerty; and her loving cats, Bailey, Sammy, Karleigh, Toby, and Riley.
Those wishing to donate in honor of Sandra’s life may make a donation to Foster Care Support Foundation.
