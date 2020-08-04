Funeral services for Sandra Mae Mason (Grover), 64, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, at Memorial Chapel, Cook-Walden Capital Parks Funeral Home in Pflugerville. A live stream of the service is available at https://youtu.be/isQHrP5hiB4.
Ms. Mason died July 27, 2020, at her home in Round Rock.
The daughter of a U.S. Army veteran, she was born Feb. 8, 1956, in Petersburg, Va.
She was a graduate of Killeen High School. She spent many of her adult years residing in metropolitan Los Angeles and north Dallas before moving to Austin in retirement to be closer to family.
Ms. Mason spent her career as a civil servant. She worked for the U.S. government in various positions for 42 years until her retirement from service in 2018. She was a faithful member of First Baptist Church of Hamilton Park in Richardson and enjoyed serving in many capacities.
Ms. Mason loved doing things for others and spending time with family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Ruby Lee Grover.
Survivors include her father, Lonnie Ray Grover Sr.; her son, Samuel Reginald Mason Jr.; her three grandchildren, Michael A. Martinez, Samyra N. Martinez, and Samuel R. Mason III (Trey); five siblings, Ramonia J. Bacon, Lonnie R. Grover, Jr., Patricia A. (Thomas) Chappell and Rhonda E. (Tracy) Good; and a host of nieces and nephews.
