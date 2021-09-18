Sandra Ward

Funeral services for Sandra Elizabeth Ward, 77, will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Lifeway Fellowship, 4001 E. Elms Road in Killeen. Interment will follow at 3 p.m. at the cemetery in Italy, Texas.
Mrs. Ward died Sept. 11, 202l.
She was born April 12, 1944, in Italy, Texas, to Hub and Edna Grace Ward.
After graduating from Italy High School in 1962, Elizabeth attended Navarro Junior College and the University of North Texas at Denton with a bachelor’s degree in education.
The first year of her career was spent teaching kindergarten and remedial reading at Palmer.
She joined sister Janice and brother Clay in Killeen to continue her career. She taught third grade at Meadows Elementary on Fort Hood for 35 years.
Upon retirement in 2003, she enjoyed many trips to Europe visiting countries such as Greece, Ireland and England.
She continued her travels in the United States visiting several cities and many places around the country.
Two of her favorite trips were a cruise up the Alaskan coast and to Hawaii.
She served on the Supervisory Committee of Greater Central Texas Federal Credit Union for many years.
She was a member of Lifeway Fellowship from its inception to the present. She was an active participant with the children’s department and the ladies’ Bible study group.
Hers was a life well lived.
She is preceded in death by her parents; brother Clay Ward; sister Maxine Davis; and sister Mary Ann Ditto.
Survivors include sister Janice Ward; nephew, Keith Ditto; niece, Debra Ditto; niece, Lisa Hahn(Greg). Great-nephews are Geoff Ditto and Shawn(Lisa Ann). Great nieces are Shelley Dwyer (Vincent, children Callen and Sarah) and Jana Taylor. There are many cousins and friends as well. Life-long friends include Kathleen Haas, Linda Blomquest, and Karon Widacki.
A viewing will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen, which is in charge of arrangements.
