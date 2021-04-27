Sandra Wiley

Graveside services for Sandra Kay Wiley, 77, of Kempner, will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Tobey Cemetery in Oakalla.
Mrs. Wiley died April 24, 2021, at her residence.
She was born on July 24, 1943, in Lampasas to Nolan Ellsworth Carpenter and Janice Wells Carpenter.
Sandra spent over 60 years volunteering with the Copperas Cove, Kempner and Oakalla fire departments.
She was also a board member for the Oakalla Community Center.
Christmas was her favorite holiday and time of the year and she was known for putting up a lot of Christmas trees.
For a short time, she was a trim carpenter at Fort Hood.
She loved her family dearly and helped raise her nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Nolan and Janice Carpenter; husband, Milford Wiley; son, Richard Wiley, and sister, Pamela Lambert.
Survivors include her son, David Wiley and his wife, Mary An; sisters, Gail Adams, Deborah Shiflett; brother, Nolan Carpenter; grandchildren, Drew Wiley, Lacy Titus, Holly Webb and several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Sneed Funeral Chapel in Lampasas is in charge of arrangements.
