Sara Oyler

A celebration of life for Sara Beth Oyler, 66, of Belton, will be held at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Crawford-Bowers Chapel in Killeen. Inurnment will follow at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery at 1 p.m.
Mrs. Oyler died June 30, 2020, after a very short battle with cancer.
She was born July 20, 1954, in Rising Star to Ross and Georgie Street.
She married her teenage sweetheart and only love, Richard H. Oyler.
Sara enjoyed life to its fullest and loved gardening, sewing, camping at the beach, and most of all being with her grandkids and family.
She will always be remembered for her big heart and loving smile. She was also a member of the Methodist Church.
Survivors include her husband, Richard; one daughter, Memoi of Belton; one son and daughter-in-law, Jamie Oyler and Michelle of Salado; seven grandchildren, Caitlyn of Academy, Janson of Dallas, Joshua of Colorado, Samantha of Killeen, Savannah of Salado, Hayden and Ian of Belton; and one sister, Marietta of Colorado.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to cancerresearch.org.
