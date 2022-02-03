Funeral services for Sarah Beth Smith of Copperas Cove will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Grace United Methodist Church in Copperas Cove. Burial will be at a later date. Services had to be changed due to weather conditions.
Mrs. Smith died Jan. 29, 2022. She was born Feb. 12, 1942.
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.