Sarah Fredrick

Funeral services for Sarah Colleen Fredrick, 88, of Killeen, will be 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen. Burial will follow at 1 p.m. at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mrs. Fredrick died Jan. 29, 2022, at home in Temple surrounded by her family.
She was born Nov. 16, 1933, in Reform, Alabama.
She moved to Killeen in 1948 with her parents where her stepfather was stationed with the Army at, then, Camp Hood. She graduated from Killeen High School in 1951.
Colleen retired from Lone Star Gas Company after 26 years of employment.
She was a member of Memorial Baptist Church, The Order of the Eastern Star #490, Crossroads to Texas Quilt Guild, life member of Harker Heights VFW #3892 Auxiliary and a life member of Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary.
Colleen was preceded in death by her mother and step-father, Lillian and Hubert Poe; father and step-mother, Gardner and Ida Orr; husband, Bill Fredrick in 1979; companion, George Cox in 2017; brother, W.G. Orr; sister-in-law, Helen Orr; nephew, Glen Orr, Jr., step- daughter, Patricia Fredrick Williams and daughter, Debbie Cox Worthen.
Survivors who will cherish her memory include her children, Linda Asher Killingsworth (Jay) of Salado; Susan Asher Green (Jay) of Temple; Sheri Fredrick Owens (Jim) of Ft. Worth; and her extended family which she loved as her own, Marie Cox Algiere (Mike); Roy Cox (Angie) and son-in-law, Darren Worthen, all of Brownwood. She is also survived by one brother, Glen Orr of Reform, AL; sister-in-law, Mary Jane Orr of Aurora, Colorado; 14 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation for Colleen will be prior to the service beginning at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.
Colleen’s son and grandsons will serve as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Colleen’s memory to the Shriner’s Hospital for Children, 815 Market St., Galveston, TX 77550-2725, 409-770-6600 or a charity of choice.
