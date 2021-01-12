A funeral service for Sarah Pauline “Polly” Drever, 97, of Killeen, will be at 2 p.m. Friday at First Baptist Church in Killeen. A burial will follow the service at the Killeen City Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Brian Drever, Kevin Drever, Chad Drever, Nathan Drever, Dylan Cobb and Ethan Drever.
Mrs. Drever died Jan. 4, 2021.
She was born Oct. 15, 1923, to Felix Royl Cole and Sarah Elizabeth (Rose) Cole.
Sarah was one of six children. She grew up in a large, loving family that lived in various rural settings in Texas. Sarah was an active athletic young lady and enjoyed playing various sports such as softball and bowling. Later in life her passion was searching for collectables to restore for resale at one of her many garage sales.
Her first job was at a restaurant in Gatesville. There she met a dapper young lieutenant by the name of Crawford Drever. He pursued her and she denied his marriage proposal two times. Then upon the third proposal she accepted. They were married Feb. 6, 1944, in a small white chapel on North Fort Hood. They were married for 56 years.
On the day of the wedding, their journey began. They had three sons: Gary, Jerry, and William. With their three sons, they traveled throughout the world as a military family. Their overseas tours included Hawaii, Japan, and Germany. They met and made many friends during Crawford’s military career.
After his retirement in 1960, Killeen became their permanent home. Sarah will be remembered for her feisty personality that was complimented by her generous nature, positive attitude, and a smile that would warm your heart.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Felix and Sarah Cole; husband Crawford Drever; sons, Gary Drever and Jerry Drever; sisters, Jo Bell Palmer and Lois Hopson; and brothers, Felix (Preacher) Cole Jr. and Alvin (Buster) Cole.
Survivors include sister Bobbie Milner, son William Drever and wife Debbie, and daughter-in-laws, Linda Drever and Pam Drever.
Grandchildren: Chrissy Franks and husband Chad, Kevin Drever and wife Diana, Brian Drever and wife Jodi, Chad Drever and wife Leslie, Nathan Drever and wife Lisa, Scott Drever and wife Melissa, Shaun Drever, Justin Drever, Taylor Drever, McKenzie Drever.
Great-grandchildren: Sarah Cobb, Dylan Cobb, Ryan Kadie Drever, Alicia Trahan and husband Brody, Lillian Drever, Emily Drever, Ethan Drever, Lauren Drever, William Drever, Avery Drever, Elizabeth Drever, Justin Drever and Jeff Dreverl Great-great-grandchildren: Josephine Tshituka and Cooper Trahan.
A visitation will be from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.
