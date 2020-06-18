Private family services for Scott Stephens, 61, of the Pidcoke community, will be held at a later date.
Mr. Stephens died June 2, 2020, at home.
He was born Jan. 13, 1959, in Fort Knox, Kentucky, to Donald and Beverly Jacobsen Stephens.
As the child of a military family, he grew up in numerous locations and graduated from Mt. Clemens High School in Michigan.
Scott moved to Pidcoke in 1980, pursuing several jobs before he discovered his passion for woodworking. In 1989, he established his furniture manufacturing business, S.S. Enterprise, building “Tomorrow’s Antiques” until his illness would no longer allow him to work.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Beverly Stephens; grandparents, Robert and Betty Stephens of Kansas and James and Marie Jacobsen of Gatesville.
Survivors include his children, Eric Stephens, Todd Stephens and Amy Stephens; father, retired Lt. Col. Donald Stephens; sisters, Cindy Bloom, Beth Toves-Stephens, Karen James; brother, Mike Stephens; former wife and children’s mother, Eileen Stephens; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and in-laws.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Big Sting, 3417 Imperial Drive, Gatesville, TX 76528.
Scott’s Funeral Home in Gatesville is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.