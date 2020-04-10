Private graveside services for Segundo Cortez, 82, of Kempner, will be held at a later date at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Cortez died April 9, 2020, in Killeen. He was born Nov. 16, 1937, in San Benito, Texas, to Lee and Amelia Villarreal.
He married Katherina Satler in San Benito. They were married for 56 years.
Segundo served in the United States Army for 20 years and served during the Vietnam Conflict. He received the Purple Heart. Once he retired from the military, Segundo worked in law enforcement for many years.
Segundo was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Katherina Cortez; daughter, Christine King and grandson, Zachary Richmond.
Survivors include children, Tony Cortez and wife, Joyce and Diane Richmond and husband, Mark; grandchildren, Destiney Sharman, and husband, Corey, and Paden King; two great-grandsons, Brody and Wyatt Sharman; five brothers and one sister.
The family of Segundo Cortez wishes to extend its sincere thanks to Lampasas and Copperas Cove Nursing & Rehab Center and Scott’s Funeral Home of Copperas Cove, which is in charge of arrangements.
