Updated: January 30, 2023 @ 9:54 pm
A private memorial service for Selma Kathleen Jordan, 80, of Copperas Cove will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church.
Ms. Jordan died Jan. 10, 2023, suddenly from a stroke.
She was born Aug. 5, 1942, to the late William Graydon O’Hair and Amanda Helen (Krause) O’Hair in Lampasas.
She graduated from Burnet High School in 1960.
Selma married Julius Cecil Jordan on Dec. 23, 1960, in Lampasas. She enjoyed spending time with family and reading. She was known for supporting all of her grandchildren and great grandchildren’s sporting events and cheering them on.
She truly had a gift to connect to people and make them feel special. Selma lived a Godly life and was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church.
Survivors include her son David Jordan; daughters Rena Jones and Michelle Bates and husband Paul Bates; grandchildren Terry Jones and wife Marci Jones, Ashley Dotson and husband Bradley Dotson, Timothy Jones and fiancé Olivia Williams, Jessica Freiley and fiancé Brandon Olivar and great-grandchildren Lane Jones, Asher, Axel and Archer Dotson, and Jalen and Ivy Jones.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.crawfordbowerscopperascove.com for the Jordan family.
