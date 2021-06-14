Services for Semaia Muli Lealaimatafao will be at noon Wednesday, at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen. Burial will follow at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen at 3 p.m. with military honors.
Mr. Lealaimatafao died June 5, 2021, in Round Rock.
He was born Dec. 19, 1942, in American Samoa.
The family will receive visitors from 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday, at the funeral home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.