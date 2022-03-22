Funeral services for Senia Aguilera, 15, of Killeen, will be at 1 p.m. Friday at Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen. Burial will follow at the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Killeen.
Senia died March 8, 2022, in Killeen. She was born Sept. 8, 2006, in Brawley, California.
Senia was preceded by her father, Humberto Aguilera; and her grandfather Wesley Attaway.
Survivors include her mother, Rebecca Attaway; brothers, Jermaine Attaway, and Damian Aguilera; sisters, Noemi Aguilera, and Sabreyah Aguilera, all of Killeen; grandparents; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen is in charge of local arrangements. Offer condolences at www.chisholmsfuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.