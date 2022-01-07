SFC SPENCER MEANS
(5/9/1941 – 12/26/2021)
Spencer Means was born on May 9th, 1941 in Birmingham, AL. He retired from the military after 23 years of service. He did three tours in Vietnam.
He leaves to mourn his death, his wife Dozie of 60 years; two sons, Anthony and Spencer Jr., two granddaughters, Nina and Chantay; five brothers, Buck, Samuel, Tom, Butch and Cecil; two sisters, Loraine and Pat; and many family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Ruth and Frank Means; sister, Pearl, and grandson Jacques Means.
Services will be conducted by Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen. Viewing will be held on Saturday, January 8, from 2-4 pm; Funeral Service will be on Sunday, January 9th at 12 pm. Interment will be on Monday at 3 pm at the VA Cemetery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.