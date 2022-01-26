SGM (Ret.) Charles P. Spencer
(Dec 25, 1929 – Jan 18, 2022)
The daughter of Ret. Sgt. Major Charles P. Spencer sadly shares the news of his unexpected passing on January 18th, 2022. Charles P. Spencer was born on December 25th, 2929.
He had a lifetime career in the military and after retirement he moved on to real estate. He was a man of God with many talents, visions, loves and virtues.
He was preceded in death by his wife Tsutako Angela Spencer nee Tanaka; son Yoshimitsu Tanaka Spencer; siblings Mary Grimes, Jerry Spencer and Betty Grimes.
He is survived by his daughter Naomi Spencer; granddaughter Yoshiana Butler; daughter-in-law Lavora Spencer; great-grandsons LaDavion McKenzie and Adrian Butler.
A private memorial will be held next year for family and friends.
