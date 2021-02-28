SGM (Ret.) Harold Kent “Ken” Kinabrew
SGM (Retired) Harold Kent “Ken” Kinabrew, 78, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at his home on February 4th, 2021.
Ken was born on February 14th , 1942, in Liberty, Mississippi to his parents, Clifton “Dutch” and Edith Kinabrew. When he was just 18, Ken decided he wanted to join the Army and was stationed at Fort Jackson, South Carolina. Ken would go on to serve in the Vietnam War with some of his closest friends, A Troop 3rd Squadron 4th Cavalry 25th Infantry who he would still reunite with every few years.
SGM Kinabrew was a decorated veteran who served in the Vietnam War and spent another 25 years in the US Army. During his military career, SGM Kinabrew was awarded many awards, medals, and accommodations. He was awarded two Bronze Star Medals, two Purple Hearts, Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Valorous Unit Award, Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal (Korea), and the Vietnam Service Medal.
After serving in the Vietnam War, he spent time abroad in many countries including: Germany, Hawaii, Japan, Korea, and Saudi Arabia. He finally settled at his last duty station of Fort Hood. After retiring at Fort Hood, he started working for the City of Copperas Cove in the Parks and Recreation Department and retired in 2001. Ken married his sweetheart, Christa Maria Kinabrew in 1989 and they have been happily married for 32 years.
When he wasn’t working, Ken had a passion for woodworking and working outside, but mostly he enjoyed being “PawPaw” to his grandchildren.
Ken was preceded in death by mother and father; brothers, Chip Kinabrew, Bobby Kinabrew, and Clyde Kinabrew; and sister, Joyce Sandifer.
He is survived by his wife Christa Kinabrew; son, Michael (Michelle) Kinabrew; daughters, Debra Delyane Brown, Sandra Perry (Shannon), and Brenda Caraway; grandchildren, Kyle Kinabrew, Kaylee Kinabrew, Ashley Saavedra, Brittany Caraway, Brody Brown, Colby Brown, and Brett Brown; and great grandchildren, Jose and Castiel Saavedra.
A funeral procession will begin at Viss Family Funeral Home at 2:15 PM. There will be a memorial service held at 3:00 PM March 5th, at the Central Texas Veteran’s Cemetery.
