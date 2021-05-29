SGM Richard L Mantoux
Sergeant Major Richard L Mantoux, 87, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on May 24, 2021. Graveside services will be at Central Texas Veterans Cemetery, Killeen, TX at 9:00 am, Tuesday, June 1, 2021.
Richard was born on January 29, 1934 to Alec Musgrave and Stella Yau in St. Pancras, England. He enlisted in the Army on July 15, 1953 as an infantryman, serving 30 years on active duty with three tours to Vietnam. After earning his Ranger tab, he served as an American Advisor to the Vietnamese Rangers 32nd Battalion, 4th Ranger Group. SGM Mantoux was awarded the Silver Star and Bronze Star with “V” for his selfless and gallant actions during the Vietnam War. Notably, during his tour as a recruiter he requested to be sent back to the war because as stated by him, “he wouldn’t rather be anywhere than the front lines with his soldiers”.
Richard L Mantoux was preceded in death by his mother, Stella Moya and step father, Lopez Mantoux; son, Ken Mantoux and daughter Lisa Mantoux.
He is survived by his wife, Kyong Mantoux; daughter, Kathryn Kaltwang; sons, Daniel Arroyo, Michael Martinez and Jonathan Mantoux; grandchildren, Jenifer Mantoux, Andrew Mantoux, Emma Kaltwang, Christopher Kaltwang, Daniel Arroyo, Leilani Arroyo, Maile Arroyo, Benjamin Arroyo Ruiz, Maylana Mantoux and Eva Mantoux; great grandchildren, Ashlyn Mantoux, Payton Morales, Jaxson Morales, Madison Sanders and Samantha Sanders.
