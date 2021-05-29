SGM Richard L Mantoux

Killeen, TX (76540)

Today

Thunderstorms likely in the morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 79F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.