Services for Shanae Monique Newton will be held at 3 p.m. today at The Rivers of Living Waters Church in Killeen.
Shanae Newton died on Dec. 15, 2021.
Arrangements are being handled by Serenity Life Celebrations Funeral Home in Killeen.
You may leave a message on the funeral home’s tribute wall on their website at http://www.slcwaco.com.
