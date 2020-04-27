A visitation for Shantera Monique Garcia, 32, of Killeen, will be from 6 to 8 p.m. today at Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen. A private burial will take place Wednesday at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mrs. Garcia died April 18, 2020, in Fort Hood. She was born Dec. 25, 1987, in Berlin, Germany.
Current coronavirus restrictions limit visitors to groups of only 10 people at a time allowed inside. When one person leaves, another may enter and a minimum of 6-feet social distancing will be expected and enforced at the visitation and burial.
Visit www.chisolmsfuneral.com to offer condolences.
