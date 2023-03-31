Funeral services for Sharon L. Cowden, 78, of Keystone, Iowa, will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at Kloster Funeral Home in Marengo, Iowa, with Pastor Mike Stombaugh officiating.
Ms. Cowden died March 27, 2023, at the Keystone Care Center in Keystone, Iowa.
A memorial fund has been established to donate to hospice care.
Sharon was born May 5, 1944, in Wheeling, West Virginia. She is the daughter of Milton and Caroline (Knuth) Montgomery.
Sharon obtained her nursing license in West Virginia. Shortly thereafter, she decided to move to a warmer climate in Killeen. Sharon worked as a Cardiac Care and Intensive Care nurse for 35 years at Darnall Army Hospital at Fort Hood. Later in life, she moved again to reside with her daughter Kathy and her husband, Howard, in Iowa.
Throughout the years Sharon enjoyed spending her free time being outdoors and caring for her many horses, dogs and cats. Sharon planted and nurtured many trees, plants and rose bushes all over the 20 acres in Texas where she spent most of her life, and where her favorite horse, Smokey, is buried in the pasture field. Sharon never turned away a person or animal in need. Most of all, Sharon loved spending time with her family.
Ms. Cowden was preceded in death by her parents, her son Frank Cowden, her daughter Christine Cowden, her sister Sandra Duvall and son-in-law Howard Holmes.
She is survived by her two children, Michael (Erin) Cowden of Austin, and Kathleen Holmes of Belle Plaine; six grandchildren: Conner, Evan and Tristan Cowden of Austin, James (Naomi) Cowden and Scott (Wendy) Bowles of Killeen, and Jessica (Chris) Cooke of Amana, Iowa; four great-grandchildren, Gabrielle and Shelby Cowden of Killeen, and Ryan and Bryan Cooke of Amana, Iowa; sister Karen (Bud) Patterson of Washington, Pennsylvania; nieces Shannon, Julia, Joan, Susan, Janice and Barbara; and nephews Matthew, Brian and Timothy.
A visitation will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday at Kloster Funeral Home in Marengo, Iowa.
Kloster Funeral Home, Marengo, is assisting the family with arrangements.
