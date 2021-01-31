A funeral Mass for Sharon Marie Ganslen (Hart), 72, will be at 11 a.m. Friday at St. Paul Chong Hasang Catholic Church. Burial will follow at 1 p.m. at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Ms. Ganslen died at her home in Harker Heights on Jan. 13, 2021, surrounded by her husband and children. Sharon was born in Canton, Ohio, on March 27, 1948, to R. Dana and Gertrude Hart.
Sharon graduated from Notre Dame College of South Euclid, Ohio, in 1970 with a Bachelor of Arts degree. Further studies include a Master of Science in Education from Indiana University in 1988; a Developmental Education Specialist Certification from The Kellogg Institute, Appalachian State University in 1997; and a Ph.D. in Educational Human Resource Development from Texas A&M University in 2007.
She began her teaching career with the North Ridgeville, Ohio City Schools in September 1970 teaching eighth grade English. She went on to teach in Pennsylvania parochial schools; Fort Benning, Ga.; Fort Eustis, Va.; Temple University (European Division); Big Bend Community College (Europe); Indiana parochial schools; Killeen Independent School District; 20 years at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, Belton; and, five years at several Central Texas College campuses. Sharon retired from teaching in 2015 after 51 years of service to her profession.
Sharon is preceded in death by her parents, R. Dana and Gertrude Hart, and her brother, Christopher Hart.
Sharon is survived by her beloved husband of 50 years, Gregory Ganslen; her son John Ganslen; daughter Maureen “Meg” Brockway; grandchildren Ashley Dismore (Corey) and Alyssia Taylor; brother, Dana; brother Delbert (Carolyn); brother Ralph (Sue); and sister, Margaret (Richard). She is also survived by three great-grandchildren and several generations of nieces and nephews.
Sharon lived a long, happy, and successful life and will be lovingly missed.
In lieu of flowers, donations to The American Cancer Society or The Kellogg Institute in memory of Sharon M. Ganslen are welcome.
Visitation will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, with recitation of the rosary at 7 p.m., at Heritage Park Funeral Home in Harker Heights. Memories can be shared online at: https://www.heritage-funeralhome.com/obituary/Sharon-Ganslen.
