Sharon Tipton

No services are planned at this time for Sharon June Hagans Tipton, 64.
Mrs. Tipton died on Nov. 3, 2022, with her husband by her side. They were married on Feb. 14, 1998. She was born June 20, 1958, to Daniel Steve Hagans and June “Rocky” Harris Hagans in Killeen. She was in the KHS class of 1977 and was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church.
