A celebration of life for Sheila Lucas, 57, will be held Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home in Waco.
The celebration will include hors d’oeuvres and refreshments. We will be sharing photos and memorabilia as we fondly remember her beautiful, kindhearted soul and encourage those who attend to do the same.
Ms. Lucas died April 24, 2023.
Sheila was born Sept. 22, 1965, at Fort Hood and grew up in Harker Heights. She graduated from Killeen High School in 1984 and then continued her education at Central Texas College, where she received a degree in nursing.
Her career as a registered nurse, spanning over 37 years, included working at Baylor, Scott & White in Temple, and Ascension Providence in Waco.
During those 37 years, she touched the lives of countless patients and coworkers, but what she was most proud of and brought her the most joy was her children and grandchildren. After the passing of her sister Debra, she took on the role of surrogate mother and grandmother, known as She-She, to her niece Kayla Eckrich and great-nephew Adrian Eckrich.
She is preceded in death by her son, Jeremy Backstrom; her father, Howard R. Eckrich; and sister, Debra Eckrich-Williams.
She is survived by her mother, Ilona H. Eckrich; brothers, Gilbert Eckrich and Robert Eckrich; sister, Amy Eckrich; sons, Kyle Backstrom, Kristopher Backstrom, and Joseph Lucas; daughters, Ashley Lucas, Roxanne Lucas and husband, Cobey; and grandchildren, Penelope Backstrom and Sebastian Graves.
Memorials may be made to the National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD) at rarediseases.org in efforts to help fund research for POEMS syndrome.
