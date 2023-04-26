Sheila Lucas

A celebration of life for Sheila Lucas, 57, will be held Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home in Waco.

The celebration will include hors d’oeuvres and refreshments. We will be sharing photos and memorabilia as we fondly remember her beautiful, kindhearted soul and encourage those who attend to do the same.

