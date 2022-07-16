Shenetha Keaton

Memorial services for Shenetha “Nita” Keaton, 62, will be held at 9 a.m. Tuesday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen. Graveside services will be held immediately after at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Ms. Keaton died July 7, 2022.
Nita was born in the rural town of Jakin, Georgia, and educated in the Early County School System in Blakely, Georgia. In 1981, she married her lifelong sweetheart, James Keaton. To this union were born two children: James Jr. “Tank” and Michelle.
As a military wife, Nita lived in many locations with her family, including Georgia, Germany and Missouri. However, they chose to settle down in Killeen once James retired from the U.S. Army. She also worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant, but mostly enjoyed her role as a homemaker.
Nita was a wonderful wife, mother, daughter, sister, auntie and friend. She was well known for her crafting skills, which included quilting and crocheting intricately sewn creations. She often crocheted beautiful hats and blankets for cancer patients and newborns. And she was known to encourage people often with uplifting phone conversations, text messages and poems.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Marlene Green, and son James Keaton Jr.
She is survived by her husband of 41 years, James; her loving daughter, Michelle; three sisters: Earlene Webb, Pearlene B. Garner and Vallaree Blake; one brother, Eddie Hunter Jr. (Jean); and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
