Sheridan Peck

Funeral services with military honors for Sheridan Lee Peck, 70, of Killeen, will be held at 1 p.m. Monday at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Peck died Aug. 1, 2022, after a battle with cancer.
He was born Dec. 11, 1951, in Fayette County, Ansted, West Va., to Raymond Peck and Melba King.
Just like he dealt with all experiences in life, Dan managed his illness with strength and grace, and wanted to spend as much time with his loved ones as possible. On his final day, he was surrounded by his wife, children and two dogs, who he adored more than anything else in the world. He was the third sibling of six. He dedicated his life serving the military as a multiple launch rocket system technician and continued serving his country after military retirement as a defense contractor until his second retirement. He was a beloved husband, father, uncle, and friend.
Mr. Peck was proceeded in death by his father Raymond Peck; his mother Melba King Peck; and his brother Bernard Arlen Peck.
He is survived by his wife Chom Sun Peck; his son Ralph James Morse II; his daughter Sally Morse Kersh (Stephen); his sisters Cheryl Christina Leckrone and Teresa Peck Laing; and his brothers Glennis Dean Peck and Gerald Ray Peck.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen. A wake will follow from 4 to 6 p.m. at VFW Post 9192 in Killeen to celebrate and honor his life.
