Funeral services for Sherman Edward “Tank” Jennings, 85, will be held on Thursday at 9 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Copperas Cove.
Mr. Jennings died on Sept. 14, 2021. He was born July 24, 1936 to Grandon and Grace Mort Jennings. Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
