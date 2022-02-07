Funeral services for Shiecon Nicole Williams, 42, of Harker Heights will be at 1 p.m. Friday at Restoration House of God in Killeen. Burial will follow at the Killeen City Cemetery.
Ms. Williams died Jan. 30, 2022, in Temple. She was born June 20, 1979, in Little Rock, Arkansas.
Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church.
Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen is in charge of local arrangements.
