Funeral services Shirley A. Ingram, 87, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday at DeBaun Springhill Chapel in Indianapolis, In.
Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Indianapolis, In.
Ms. Ingram died June 21, 2023.
It was a gorgeous summer morning, her favorite time of the year. Her family was with her during the final days to give her love and support.
Shirley was born in 1935 to parents John Leslie and Rosa May Siner of Terre Haute Indiana. She has four brothers and one sister.
Shirley loved to sew, cook and bake, gardening, and taking care of others.
She was a self-taught dietician, in which she worked in the kitchen of nursing homes and ones in educational settings. She loved to watch basketball-what Hoosier doesn’t.
Decorating cakes was a hobby for many years besides cooking wonderful dishes, including amazing desserts for her family and friends. Her motto was “Desserts should be at every meal”, was something you would except at her dinner table.
Canning and preserving food is a different type of art which she was accomplished at. At one point in her life, there was various plants including rhubarb, asparagus, and concord grapes in her Indiana gardens. There were roses, sunflowers, irises, and poppies in the various parts of the yard in the homes she lived over the many years.
She was loved by her friends, coworkers and family for her kindness and quiet manners.
She is preceded in death by her husband, John R. Ingram Jr., her parents John and Rosa Siner, Step Mother Ethel V. Siner, brothers John Siner, Robert Siner, Danny Siner, and son in-law Bill Berry.
She is survived by her brother Donald Siner, sister Rosetta Newton, and her children Melodie Berry, Melinda Leazarand husband Mark; John Ingram II and wife Annette; Keith Ingram and wife Mattie.Grandchildren: Nikki Banana, Aric Ingram, Chris Ingram, Justin Ingram, Zach Mattison, and Chelsea Hunt; as well as her great grandchildren: Emily Roberts, Abigail Johnson, Grayson Hunt, and Ethan Hunt.
Visitation will be held Friday from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers you may honor her by donating to Alzheimer’s Association at www.act.alz.org.
Online condolences may be made to www.debaunfuneralhomes.com.
