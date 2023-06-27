Funeral services for Shirley Lavern Will, 78, will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.
Ms. Will died June 17, 2023. She was born April 23, 1945, to Loren and Eleanor Pfeil. Shirley lived her younger life in California with her siblings Norma and George.
She was a beloved great-grandmother, grandmother, mother and friend during her 78 years of life.
Shirley spent her adult life residing in multiple locations to include: Germany, Korea, California, Arizona, Georgia, Minnesota and Texas.
In California, Shirley owned a donut shop, Winchell’s Donuts. She later became an insurance agent for Don Cast Insurance and Miller & Company Insurance, where she retired in 2014.
Shirley could be found at the beach or casino when given the opportunity to travel. She enjoyed playing the slot machines, as well as, video poker. Shirley loved spending time with her family and took pleasure in hosting holiday gatherings at her Killeen residence.
Shirley had a love for cats and dogs. Her pets throughout the years were adored. She will be missed by her cat, Bevo and dog, Milo.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Loren and Eleanor Pfeil; brother George Pfeil; and brother-in-law Jerry Gordon.
Shirley is survived by her sister, Norma Gordon of Auburn, California; her son, Robert Martinez (Charlotte) of Temple; her daughter, Regina Martinez-Woodruff (David) of Killeen; her grandchildren; Kara Martinez (Joey) of Manor, Tiffany Burrell (Marcel) of San Antonio, Stephanie Glasgow (Michael) of Celina, Robert Martinez (Sonia) of San Antonio, and Jacob Woodruff (Amanda) of Georgetown; her six great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation will be held at the funeral home Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.