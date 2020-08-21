Funeral services for Skylar Marie Parks, 3, of Killeen will be at 1:30 p.m. Monday at Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen. Burial will follow at Central Texas Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
The child died Aug. 13, 2020 in Temple.
She was born Oct. 5, 2016, in Killeen.
A viewing will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
Offer condolences at chisolmsfuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.