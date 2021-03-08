Funeral services for Sonia Garcia, 70, of Killeen, will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Crotty Funeral Home in Belton. Cremation will follow.
Mrs. Garcia died March 7, 2021, in a local nursing home. She was born to Emilia Colón and Manuel Santiago on March 5, 1951, in Santurce, Puerto Rico.
Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
