Funeral Services for Sonia I. Grice, 74, will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen. A committal service with military honors will follow at 3 p.m. at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Ms. Grice died on May 7, 2022, in Georgetown.
She was born on March 4, 1948, in Vineyard Town in Kingston, Jamaica.
Sonia immigrated to the United States in 1969, where she initially settled in Brooklyn, N.Y. In January 1977, she joined the United States Army. While serving active duty in Fort Lewis, Wash., she met Oscar “Joe” Grice. The two were married in September 1977. After serving for two years, Sonia was honorably discharged from the United States Army and lived as a military spouse in Germany before settling in Killeen in 1983.
Sonia worked as a supply technician with the installation property book at Fort Hood from 1983 until her retirement in 2008.
Sonia loved her family, her dogs (Midget and Pepper) and gardening.
Ms. Grice was preceded in death by her husband, Oscar “Joe” Grice; parents Cleveland and Madeline Ricketts; and her brother Keith Austin.
She is survived by her daughter, Tamika “Tami” Martin, of Temple; son Jeremy Grice, of Killeen; stepson Anthony Tyrone Grice, of Columbia, S.C.; brothers Headley “Devon” Ricketts of Houston; Richard Ricketts, of Springfield, Mass.; Peter Ricketts, of McCalla, Ala.; sisters Sandra Denise Ricketts-Wright, of Queens, N.Y., and Rholda Ricketts of Brooklyn, N.Y.; four grandsons; two granddaughters; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.
A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home.
Another visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.crawfordbowersfuneralhome.com for the Grice family.
