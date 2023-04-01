Funeral services for Sonja Sullinger, 98, will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home Chapel in Killeen. Burial will follow at Killeen Memorial Park.
Mrs. Sullinger died March 28, 2023, at Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights.
She was born Jan. 9, 1925, in Esslinger, Germany.
Sonja was an interpreter for the U.S. Army in Stuttgart, Germany, where she met the love of her life, John, whom she later married. In 1965, they moved to Killeen. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, and still managed to obtain an Associate’s Degree from Central Texas College.
Her favorite hobbies included sewing, knitting, crocheting and cross stitching. Her favorite activities included exercise class at the Harker Heights Senior Center. She also loved to play bingo there as well.
The family would like to thank the entire staff at Seton Medical Center Harker Heights for the exceptional care she received during her final days before her passing.
Sonja will be forever missed by many.
Mrs. Sullinger is preceded in death by her parents, Frida and Otto Zimmermann; and her beloved husband, John.
She is survived by her three children, daughter Diane (Richard), son John, and daughter Annette (Edward); and grandchildren, Robert, David, Sophia and Amelia.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Crawford Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.crawfordbowersfuneralhome.com for the Sullinger family.
