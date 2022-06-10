Memorial services for Sonjia Kindred, 79, of Temple will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at Young’s Daughters Funeral Home in Temple.
Ms. Kindred died on June 9, 2022 at a local hospital.
She was born on June 20, 1942, to Eleanor Hodges and Warren Kenndy Cleghorn in Montgomery, Alabama.
Survivors include two sons and four grandchildren.
