A memorial service for Sonya Brown Harrington, 67, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Broecker Funeral Home of Salado.
Ms. Harrington died Jan. 31, 2021 after a year-long battle with cancer.
Sonya was born August 27, 1953, in Friona.
She was the eldest of three children born to Andrew and Doris Levina Brown. She attended school at Lubbock High School and went on to earn her bachelor’s degree from Wayland Baptist University and a master’s degree from the University of Phoenix.
Mrs. Harrington taught earth science and coached basketball, volleyball, and track at Smiley Wilson Junior High in Lubbock before she moved to Colorado, where she continued teaching and coaching. She moved back to Texas in 2000 and became a school counselor for Killeen ISD. After 33 years of teaching, coaching, and counseling, she retired in 2017.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include her husband, Raymond Harrington of Salado; daughter and her husband, Danya and Callan Bailey, of Temple; son and his wife, Cody and Shannon Stroope, of Pearland; two grandchildren, Carlie and Sofie Stroope, of Pearland; her brother and his wife Keith and Darcell Brown, of Denison; her brother and his wife Lee and Callie Brown, of Jarrell; and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, we encourage friends and family to donate to one of the following memorials:
Temple College Foundation, Sonya Harrington & Darcell Brown Vocational Nursing Scholarship, 2600 S. 1st Street, Temple, TX 76504
Association for a Pet Adoption Center (APAC), In Memory of Sonya Harrington, 3809 S. General Bruce Drive Suite 103-8251, Temple, TX. 76502, www.happytails.org
Broecker Funeral Home of Salado is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.