Services for SooMi Song, 88, of Killeen, will be at noon Wednesday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home Chapel in Killeen with Rev. Peter Hong officiating.
She died May 16, 2020, in Killeen.
Mrs. Song was born Feb. 17, 1932, in South Korea.
Survivors include sons, Eugene Kim and his wife, Stephanie, of Killeen, and Allen Kim and his wife, Lauren; grandchildren, Christopher Kim, Amanda Kim, Austin Kim and Alison Kim.
Visitation is from 1 to 6 p.m. today at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home Chapel in Killeen.
