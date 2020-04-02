Stanley Ballou

A family graveside service for Stanley Gene Ballou, 80, of Prosper, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Cedarlawn Memorial Park in Sherman.
Mr. Ballou died March 31, 2020.
He was born July 2, 1939, in Denison, the son of Hayston R. Ballou and Mamie Myers Ballou.
He graduated from Denison High School in 1957.
On Sept. 6, 1958, he married the love of his life, Melba J. Bearden, also of Denison, and they were married for 61 years.
In 1960, he graduated from Arlington State College with a degree in Electrical Engineering Technology and spent 35 years with TXU Electric.
At the time of his retirement in November 1992, he was the district manager in Killeen, for TXU Electric.
While in Killeen, he served as vice chairman of the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce, vice president of the Killeen Industrial Foundation, board member of the Killeen Food Care Center and board member of the AUSA-Central Texas, and a member of the Rotary Club.
During his stay in Killeen, his biggest disappointment was the tragic and unnecessary loss of two of his employees in the shooting spree at Luby’s Cafeteria in October 1991.
Shortly after his retirement, he and his wife moved back home to Denison. After moving back to Denison, he served for three years on the Civil Service Commission. In September 2019, he and Melba made Prosper their home.
Survivors include his spouse, Melba J Bearden; daughter, Robbie Parks (Mike); daughter, Tonja Miller (Bill); eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Stanley’s memory may be made to local first responders.
Services have been entrusted to Bratcher Funeral Home in Denison.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.bratcherfuneralhome.com for the Ballou family.
