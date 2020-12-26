Memorial services for Stefanie Helena Stiles, 64, will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen. Burial will follow at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mrs. Stiles died Dec. 19, 2020, surrounded by family after a short, but brave, battle with cancer.
She was born March 20, 1956.
Survivors include her husband of 45 years, Johnnie Stiles; her son, Lloyd Stiles; her daughters, Michelle Cordova, Jennifer Stiles- Santa, and Crystal Stiles- Lopez; six of her grandchildren, her mother, two brothers, and three sisters in Germany.
A wake will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.