Services for Stephanie Elizabeth Martinez, 30, and her two sons; Cris Martinez, 2 years and Nico Martinez, 7 months, all of Temple, will be held on Monday at Our Lady Guadalupe Catholic Church. Burial will be at the Greathouse Cemetery.
Stephanie and her two sons all died on Aug. 6, 2022, in Mexico. Stephanie was born June 6, 1992, in Los Angeles.
