Stephen Branch

A celebration of life for Stephen Ellery Branch will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. today at the Dallas Gun Club in Lewisville, Texas.
Mr. Branch died at his home on Nov. 25, 2021, after a brief courageous battle with ALS, commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. He was born in Joplin, Missouri. on March 27, 1947.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Norma Gay Branch.
He is survived by his wife, Patrice Branch; his three daughters, Lisa O’Brien, Christy Weiss and Katie Kirkpatrick; his four grandchildren, Pate Weiss, Eva Weiss, Jasper Kirkpatrick and Ellery Kirkpatrick; his three sons-in-law, Scott Nelson, Jeffrey Weiss and Brian Kirkpatrick; and his three brothers, Chris, Doug and Brad.
Steve graduated from Missouri Southern with an undergraduate degree in education. He joined the trucking industry, working his way up to VP of Operations. Post his retirement from the corporate world, he bought Ledger Furniture and always welcomed the community to come to his, “cool old store” in downtown Copperas Cove, assuring customers “you will be glad you did.” He spent 15 years continuing the Ledger legacy and values by serving Copperas Cove and surrounding areas.
With his ALS diagnosis, Steve was devastated to close the family store for his employees, customers and community.
Steve was also known for his positive contributions to the Dallas Gun Club, serving on the board for over 20 years and acting as president from 2006-2007. He was also a competitive bass fisherman and enjoyed being on the lake with friends and his brother.
Steve’s family would especially like to thank Ledger Furniture employees, his loyal friends and caregivers.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, donations can be made to Higgins Branchini Shooting Foundation: https://www.hbshootingfoundation.org/fundraising.htm
Arrangements are under the direction of Boze-Mitchell-McKibbin Funeral Home in Waxahachie, Texas.
