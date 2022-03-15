Funeral services for Stephen James McHenry, 73, of Harker Heights, will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday at First Baptist Church of Killeen. Dr. Randy Wallace will be the Officiant. Committal with full military honors will be held on Wednesday, March 23, at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. McHenry died March 10, 2022, in Temple.
He was born on Oct. 13, 1948, in Viroqua, Wisconsin, to Gervase and Darlene.
On May 22, 1973, he and Chin Sun Yim were married in Viroqua. He was a decorated veteran of the U.S. Army and honorably served for over 20 years. During his service, he did two tours at Yongsan military base in South Korea, Fort Hood, Schofield Barracks in Hawaii and ended his career in Fort Shafter in Hawaii. After retiring from the U.S. Army, he worked for the U.S. postal service in Fort Hood/Killeen for over 17 years as a mail carrier.
He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Killeen for the past 10 years. He loved the Lord, his church, traveling, dogs and his family. He was an avid reader, enjoyed discussing politics and being in the mountains.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife, Chin; his son, Daniel (Megan), grandchildren Andrew, William, and Caroline; his daughter, Laura (Alen), grandchildren Elizabeth and Greyson; his two sisters, Mary Lium (Mike) and Elizabeth Schlitz (Steve); and his brother Peter McHenry (Debbie).
Visitation will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Crawford Bowers Funeral Home of Killeen in charge of the services.
