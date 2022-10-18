A funeral service for retired Sgt. 1st Class Stephen John Sherinian, 75, of Kempner will occur Friday at 11 a.m. at Grace United Methodist Church in Copperas Cove.
A graveside service with military honors will follow at Pidcoke Cemetery.
Mr. Sherinian died Oct. 10, 2022. He was born in Manhattan, Ny. to John and Madeleine Sherinian.
Stephen grew up in New York with two siblings: Dan and Nora. Stephen was an active child who wrestled in high school. He was a boy scout and sang in the church choir.
In his spare time he liked to hike, fish and ride his bike. He graduated from Pompton Lakes High School in New Jersey in 1965.
On Sept. 14, 1977 Stephen exchanged wedding vows with Brenda Joyce Reid at Main Post Chapel of Fort Lewis, Wa. They raised four beautiful children together; Nathan, Gabe, Leia and Teri.
Stephen was in the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Army retiring after 22 years as Sgt. 1st class. During his time in the military he was in stationed in: Vietnam, Fort Lewis, Washington, Kaiserslautern, Fort McClellan, Alabama, DLI, California, Fort Huachuca, Arizona, Heidelberg, and Fort Hood.
Stephen also was a Journeyman Cabinet Maker for five years, civilian contractor for 12 years and a sheep rancher for 14 years.
He was a member Grace United Methodist Church for 14 years. During that time, he was a member of United Methodist Men and Choir. Stephen enjoyed traveling and time away on vacations.
Stephen is survived by his wife, Brenda Sherinian; his son Nathan Sherinian (Nanette); his son Gabe Sherinian; and his daughter Leia (Brian); son in law Joseph; 8 grandsons; one brother, Dan; and one sister, Nora.
Stephen was preceded in death by his daughter, Teri; his father, John Sherinian and his mother, Madeline Sobassot.
A visitation for Stephen will be held Thursday, from 6-8 p.m. at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove.
Serving as pallbearers are Jeremy Graham, Donald Crews, Thomas Crews, Bill Johnson, Donnie Butler and Kevin Marsh.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.crawfordbowerscopperascove.com for the Sherinian family.
