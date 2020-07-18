Funeral services for Stephen Leonardelli, 47, of Nolanville, will be scheduled at a later time.
Mr. Leonardelli died July 14, 2020, in Nolanville.
He was born April 13, 1973, at Fort Rucker, Alabama, to Gary Phillip and Lynn Ellen Cobb Leonardelli.
Mr. Leonardelli was a military brat and moved around a lot in his early years, He was a graduate of Camden Military Academy inm Camden, South Carolina. He had lived in the Killeen area since July 1999 and worked most of his adult life as a landscaper.
Mr. Leonardelli was an avid sportsman and loved sports trivia. He loved the Dallas Cowboys, Green Bay Packers and college football, especially the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor Crusaders, and never missed a Masters’ Tournament.
Mr. Leonardelli was a collector of cards and sports memorabilia, stamps and had a green thumb and could grow anything. He enjoyed fishing, golfing, and spending time with his dogs. He loved all animals and enjoyed spending time outdoors.
Mr. Leonardelli was loved by his family and friends and will be dearly missed by all who loved him.
Mr, Leonardelli was preceded in death by his father, Gary Phillip Leonardelli.
Survivors include his mother and stepfather Lynn and Steven Collins; his daughter, Ellysa Leonardelli; sons, Stephen P. and Mason Leonardelli; brothers, Andrew Collins and James Collins; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and many close friends.
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen is in charge of the arrangements.
