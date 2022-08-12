A celebration of life for Stephen Mark Jackson will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Lea Ledger Auditorium at the Copperas Cove high school.
Mr. Jackson died Aug. 10, 2022.
He made jokes and charmed the healthcare team of nurses, doctors, and technicians until the very end, with the person who loved him the most by his side.
He began his marvelous life as the second son under the love and care of the late Johnny and Nancy Jackson in Sherman, Texas. Along with his siblings Danny, Luanne, and Lauree, Steve learned how to live with passion and joy, how to pray with faith and conviction, and how to love others with sincerity and devotion.
While his birth occurred on July 8, 1955, he would be the first to say that his life did not really begin until he met his cute little redhead, Fretta, during the ninth grade at Irving High School and at South Delaware Church of Christ. Their love blossomed and bloomed, and the high school sweethearts were married in August of 1974.
Two short years later, Steve and Fretta began the most important and rewarding job they would ever have: they became parents. In addition to raising children both biological, Corey and Jared, and children by choice, daughters-in-law Kristy (Jared) and Stephanie (Corey), Steve began his lifelong calling of enriching the lives of others.
His first career was as a youth pastor in both Florida and Texas, and there is not adequate space to write how many lives Steve changed and altered for the better during those years, including “adopted son” Terry.
At some point in the ’80s, Steve decided that there were not enough lawyers in the world, and so he began a new adventure. He counseled families during trying, legal times and considered his work as a lawyer as an extension of his ministry.
In his third act, he found an additional way to serve: teaching. Since Steve was not one to do things halfway, he hit the ground running, inspiring countless students and colleagues.
In just five short years of both teaching and coaching, Steve was awarded teacher of the year honors at Copperas Cove High School and VFW Campus Teacher of the year for the 2021-2022 school year.
Later in life, his most cherished job was that of Paw Paw or Pop Pop to Hope, Selah, Franco, Ira, and Alfie. His grandchildren were the light of his life, and he would often move heaven and earth to please them.
Those that knew him best could tell legendary stories about his competitiveness, and Steve decided to bring that competitive spirit with him after being diagnosed with esophageal cancer. He finished his race only one day after receiving the official diagnosis with the heart of a champion, loving well, in the presence of his dear family.
He is survived by many family members, including his brother Danny Jackson and sister-in-law Brenda of Sugar Land; sister Luanne Regas and brother-in-law Randy of Sugar Land; sister Lauree Marino of Surprise, Arizona; sister-in-law Jean House of Joshua; brother-in-law Jerry Burns of Euless; and many beloved cousins, nieces, and nephews.
The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, those of you who loved and cared for Steve donate to either the Esophageal Cancer Action Network or the American Cancer Society. But really, Steve would love it if you just hold on tight to someone you love and tell them you love them, or tell them a joke, or take them somewhere where you are not allowed to be and act like you know what you are doing, or pray with them, or beat them at a game, or call a family meeting, or just surround yourself with the people that you love. He would want you to appreciate how precious the moments you have with one another really are.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.
