Funeral services for Steve Rossler, 70, of Nolanville, will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Scott’s Funeral Home Chapel, 2425 E. Main Street, in Gatesville.
Mr. Rossler died on Aug. 15, 2021. He was born on Feb. 27, 1951, in Houston to the late Willis and Fay Olle Rossler.
He grew up in Houston and graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in 1969. While in high school, he met and later married Lenna Anderson on May 11, 1971. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in Petroleum Engineering from Texas Tech University. They resided in Midland for 45 years. He was a Senior Petroleum Engineer for several major oil companies and in later years was a drilling consultant. He retired in 2016 and he and his wife moved to Nolanville in 2019.
He was a member of San Miguel Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus in Midland. He was active in the Midland and Greenwood communities, especially with Junior Achievement, Boy Scouts and Christmas in April.
Steve was a wonderful caring man, husband, father, son, brother, uncle and most importantly Pawpa. He touched so many people with his caring and generous spirit and was a great friend to so many.
He was preceded in death by his parents; mother and father-in-law, Price and Julie Anderson; brother, Willis Rossler Jr.; and a sister, Donna Rossler.
Steve is survived by his wife of 50 years, Lenna Rossler; sons, Steven Rossler, Jr. and wife, Kristen, Kevin Rossler and wife, Audrey; grandchildren, Paisley Grace, Julianne (JuJu) Carol, Wyatt James and Declan Joshua; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation with the family will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family had requested memorials be designated to San Miguel Catholic Church, 1100 Camp St, Midland, TX 79701 or Central Bell County Fire and Rescue, 84 N. Main St., Nolanville, TX 76559.
Scott’s Funeral Home in Gatesville in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.