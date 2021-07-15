A celebration of life for Steve William Coddington, 59, of Killeen, will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday at VFW #9192 located at 301 Wolf Street.
Mr. Coddington died June 27, 2021 in Killeen. He was born Aug. 30, 1961 in Concord, Massachussetts.
He was a lifetime resident of Killeen and worked at the Dollar General #4612 for over 20 years, where he made many lifetime friendships.
Steve was preceded in death by his mother, Emma Ponce Coddington; father, Command Sgt. Maj. Jack Coddington; and brother Terry Lee Coddington.
He is survived by four brothers and one sister: Larry Coddington, (Kem), Kathleen Waltz (David), Jack Coddington Jr. (Linda), Gary Coddington (Julie), Patrick Coddington (Tammy), and many nieces and nephews.
