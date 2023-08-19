Steven Bruce Pemble died Aug. 14, 2023. He was born March 15, 1944, in Tenstrike, Minn.
Steve lived a life full of dedication and love for his family and friends. As his family mourns his loss, they also celebrate his life.
Steven Bruce Pemble died Aug. 14, 2023. He was born March 15, 1944, in Tenstrike, Minn.
Steve lived a life full of dedication and love for his family and friends. As his family mourns his loss, they also celebrate his life.
Steve joined the United States Army at the young age of 17. His commitment to his country led him to serve for over 23 years, including an extended tour during the Vietnam War. By the time he retired as a master sergeant at Fort Hood, Steve had earned the respect of all those who served alongside him.
After his military service, Steve transitioned to civilian life working at H-E-B Grocery. With his leadership skills and dedication to excellence, Steve made a lasting impact on both colleagues and customers alike.
In 2000, after many years of hard work and commitment, he retired fully.
Steve enjoyed time with family and friends. He loved fishing, especially with his grandchildren. Whether it was casting lines or sharing stories, their bond was strengthened through those experiences. He also had a love for horses that lasted throughout his life.
As his family bids farewell to Steve, they choose to remember him as a courageous soldier, dedicated worker, passionate horse trainer — but above all else — as a man who cherished his family and friends.
In this time of grief and reflection, his family hopes to find solace in the memories they shared with Steve. May his soul rest in eternal peace.
Mr. Pemble was preceded in death by his father John Pemble, mother Marie Pemble, sister Janet, and brothers Jack and Pete.
He is survived by his wife Anita, son Todd, daughter-in-law Sandra, grandson Alec, granddaughter Sophia, and sisters Ann and Nancy.
Sneed Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements. A funeral service date and time was not announced.
