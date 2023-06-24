Steven Millsap

Steven Millsap

Funeral services for Steven Millsap will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday at First Baptist Church of Killeen. Burial will take place at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Nolanville.

Mr. Millsap died June 21, 2023, at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio after a very tragic accident. He was surrounded by family at the time of his death.

