Funeral services for Steven Millsap will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday at First Baptist Church of Killeen. Burial will take place at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Nolanville.
Mr. Millsap died June 21, 2023, at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio after a very tragic accident. He was surrounded by family at the time of his death.
He was born March 25, 1960, in Fort Belvoir, Va., to Carl Millsap and Glenda Millsap (Williams).
Steve was the first of four children. He married Debra Millsap on March 6, 1992. They raised two children, Kimberly and Billy. The couple spent their married life in Texas. Steve worked for R.K. Bass Electric for over 25 years.
Steve was an avid fisherman who loved to fish every Tuesday night with Tightline. Steve enjoyed being a part of the Freedom for Fishing event held every year in Belton that took soldiers fishing free of cost. He could often be seen riding with his grandchildren around the property on his 4-wheeler or taking them for a ride on his beloved boat. He was a doting father and grandfather.
The family wishes to thank the community, family, and friends for donating to Take a Soldier Fishing Inc.
The contributions have far exceeded their wildest dreams, and they are so grateful.
Mr. Millsap is preceded in death by his father, Carl Millsap; granddaughter Mickelle Wagner; and son-in-law Robert Hornsby.
He is survived by his wife Debra Millsap; daughter Kimberly (husband Kyle Wagner), and son Billy; six grandchildren, Layden, Braxx, Laramie, Trinity, Jackson, and Hope; his mother, Glenda Williams, stepdad Billy Williams; brother James Millsap (wife Amy); sisters Linda Hutto (husband Don) and Betty Millsap-Boriskie; and many more adoring nieces and nephews.
Viewing will be held on from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home.
