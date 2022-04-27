A memorial service for Steven Ray Wilson, 37, of Kempner, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Viss Family Funeral Home in Copperas Cove
Mr. Wilson died April 14, 2022. He was born on June 16, 1984, in Great Falls, Montana, to Larry Wilson and Karyn Wilson Sutton.
Survivors include three children, his mother and his father.
