Steven Thompson

Services for retired Maj. Steven W. Thompson, 76, of Killeen, will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen. Burial with full military honors will follow at 3 p.m. at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Thompson died April 1 at Kabbage Patch Residential Living in Harker Heights with complications of Parkinson’s disease.
He was born Feb. 18, 1945, in Birmingham, Alabama, to Clyde and Doris Thompson.
He accepted Christ at an early age, and the family is thankful to know he is in his heavenly home. He was a member and Deacon of Skyline Baptist Church in Killeen.
Mr. Thompson graduated from Jones Valley High School in Birmingham and attended the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa before joining the U.S. Army in 1966.
Mr. Thompson received his Bachelor of Arts in economics and business administration from Parkville College in Parkville, Missouri.
In his 20 years active duty, he served two tours in Vietnam, Germany and many stateside assignments before retirement from Fort Hood in 1986.
Following active duty, he contributed 21 years of civil service to our nation, retiring in 2007 as deputy director of the Future Force Test Directorate, U.S. Army Operational Test Command (USAOTC).
Mr. Thompson married the love of his life, Mary Alexander, on May 27, 1969, in Birmingham.
Survivors include his wife of 51 years; their two daughters, Alexa (Pete) Manza of Austin, and Mitzi (Mike) Fennell of Lakeway; and their four grandchildren, Jiamin Manza, Blake Fennell, Garrett Baertich, and Murphy Fennell; his two brothers, Ky (Enid) Thompson, Mark Thompson and sister, Eva Fay (Conrad) Richardson, all of Birmingham, Alabama.
He was a fun-loving guy and avid “Star Trek” fan who loved to tell jokes and “enrich” us with trivia! He loved God, his country, family, church, fishing, golf, traveling with family and/or friends, and spending his football Saturdays with his dogs watching Alabama – Roll Tide!
Mr. Thompson’s favorite Bible verse was “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to His purpose,” — Romans 8:28.
A visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to consider donating to Kabbage Patch Homes, 601 Mustang Trail, Harker Heights, TX 76548. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.crawfordbowersfuneralhome.com for the Thompson family.
